Cemento Melón signs UN Global Compact

ICR Newsroom By 20 February 2023

Cemento Melón recently signed the UN Global Compact, the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, and has become the first Chilean cement producer to do so.



For the executive director of the Global Compact in Chile, Margarita Ducci, the incorporation of Cement Melón "is very relevant since it sets a standard for the industry and illuminates other companies in the field to join."



“We are proud to be admitted to the Global Compact, after a process in which it is evaluated whether the company is suitable to be. We seek to strengthen our sustainability policy and this is a tremendous boost and responsibility,” said Iván Marinado, Cemento Melón’s new corporate general manager.

