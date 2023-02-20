CemNet.com » Cement News » Cemento Melón signs UN Global Compact

Cemento Melón signs UN Global Compact

Cemento Melón signs UN Global Compact
By ICR Newsroom
20 February 2023


Cemento Melón recently signed the UN Global Compact, the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, and has become the first Chilean cement producer to do so.

For the executive director of the Global Compact in Chile, Margarita Ducci, the incorporation of  Cement Melón "is very relevant since it sets a standard for the industry and illuminates other companies in the field to join."

“We are proud to be admitted to the Global Compact, after a process in which it is evaluated whether the company is suitable to be. We seek to strengthen our sustainability policy and this is a tremendous boost and responsibility,” said Iván Marinado, Cemento Melón’s new corporate general manager.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Chile South America Cemento Melón sustainability 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com