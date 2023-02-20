Vietnam cement market expands 8% in 2022

Cement sales in Vietnam declined nine per cent YoY and seven per cent MoM to 5.694Mt in December 2022, according to the country’s cement association, VNCA.



Of this total VICEM companies sold 1.792Mt, representing a 13 per cent YoY drop, while other VNCA member companies saw their sales shrink by 12 per cent to 1.192Mt. Sales by non-member cement producers were stable at 2.71Mt in December 2022.



In addition, Vietnamese cement producers exported 3.074Mt of cement and clinker, a nine per cent YoY drop in December 2022. Clinker sales saw a 45 per cent YoY decline to 1.855Mt while cement sales fell by 70 per cent to 1.219Mt in December 2022.



January-December 2022

For the full year, domestic sales advanced eight per cent YoY to 67.756Mt. VICEM reported a six per cent YoY increase in sales to 21.396Mt while other VNCA members saw a four per cent YoY uptick in sales to 14.85Mt. Non-member companies increased their sales in 2022 by 11 per cent to 31.51Mt when compared with 2021.

