Kyrgyzstan production up 7% in 2022

ICR Newsroom By 24 February 2023

The Kyrgyz cement industry produced 2.666Mt of cement in 2022, according to the Eurasian Economic Commission. This represents a YoY increase of 7.1 per cent.



Kazakhstan’s cement output reached 12.088Mt while in Russia cement plants produced 60.667Mt. Armenia’s cement output was over 1Mt, up by 17.7 per cent YoY.

