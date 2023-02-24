Kyrgyzstan production up 7% in 2022

The Kyrgyz cement industry produced 2.666Mt of cement in 2022, according to the Eurasian Economic Commission. This represents a YoY increase of 7.1 per cent.
Kazakhstan’s cement output reached 12.088Mt while in Russia cement plants produced 60.667Mt. Armenia’s cement output was over 1Mt, up by 17.7 per cent YoY.
