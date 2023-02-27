Dangote Cement names new CEO

27 February 2023

Dangote Cement Plc has named Arvind Pathak as the company’s new chief executive/managing director. Mr Pathak will replace Frenchman Michel Puchercos, who will leave at the end of February after three years at the helm.

The new CEO’s tenure begins on 1 March. Mr Pathak led India’s Birla Corp before he became the chief operating officer and deputy managing director of Dangote Cement. He formerly served at Mumbai-based Associated Cement Co Ltd as regional CEO and has experience spanning more than 30 years, which includes transforming businesses, spearheading crucial greenfield projects, as well as overseeing operations and plant maintenance.

“The appointment of Mr Arvind Pathak will be included in the Agenda at the next Annual General Meeting for ratification by the shareholders in accordance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act”, Dangote Cement said.

