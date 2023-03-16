CEMEX releases a new logo

16 March 2023

Cemex has unveiled an updated brand in line with its ongoing evolution to help the world reach the next frontier of sustainable living, by becoming a more agile, innovative and approachable company.

Cemex’s logo, changing for the first time in over 30 years, presents a fresher, closer, and more dynamic visual identity while maintaining key elements of the company’s legacy and storied 117-year trajectory. It reflects several transformative changes that the company has undergone in recent years to be at the forefront of the building materials industry, aiming to spearhead the industry’s transition towards innovation, digitalisation, and, above all, sustainability.

“I am excited to present the renewed image of our company,” said Fernando A González, CEO of Cemex. “But what excites me most is what is behind the change: a renewed commitment to helping our customers push the boundaries of sustainable construction through innovative solutions.”



