ECDE exports 0.35Mt of clinker from Algeria

Algeria-based ECDE, part of the GICA group, has exported since the start of the year close to 350,000t of clinker from Algeria, according to ECDE CEO, Kada Dinar. GICA’s Chlef plant has three production lines with a total capacity of 4.2Mta. Shipments were delivered to countries in Europe, Africa and Latin America from the two ports of Tenès (Chlef) and Oran.



This year, the company targets 2Mt of clinker exports, up from 1.5Mt of clinker last year. In addition the clinker exports, the company expects to export 1Mt of cement to European and African countries.



"The national market is saturated and this year we hope to export as much as possible of clinker and cement," Mr Dinar told APS, on the sidelines of the fifth edition of the International Industry Fair, from construction, energy and export (Oran Invest Expo) in Oran.



ECDE has received the certificate of conformity with European standards for the cement it produces, which is expected to facilitate its access to external markets. The certificate relates to four types of cement: Portland limestone cements GICA Indjazat (52.5 N), GICA Beton (42.5 N) and GICA Benian (32.5 N) as well as GICA Moudhad (42.5 N/SR5) which results from grinding clinker and calcium sulphate.

