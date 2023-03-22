Tarmac plans to cut jobs despite huge profits

22 March 2023

Tamac (CRH Plc) is planning to cut as much as 10 per cent of its workforce in the UK according, to the GMB Union, which has called on the aggregate and building supplies giant to think again and step back from forcing through over 400 redundancies at the company.

The union has slammed the company’s unwillingness to consider counter proposals put forward by GMB members to halt job losses. GMB Union says that these reckless redundancies are unnecessary in the context of huge company profits.

Dave Warwick, GMB organiser, said: “Tarmac workers and GMB members are understandably worried about what these job cuts will mean for the company and where capacity to cover sick leave, holidays and parental leave will come from.

“This all while company top brass, including Tarmac’s owner CRH, are trousering eye watering profits and pay packets. The highest paid boss at CRH is on a reported GBP12.4m [EUR14.14m, US$15/17m] pay package, unimaginable wealth compared to the very workers they’re threatening with job losses.

“Tarmac must step back from the brink on job losses, work with GMB and find a solution that works for its workforce.”

