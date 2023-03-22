US and Puerto Rican Portland and blended cement shipments see 9% drop in December

22 March 2023

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico declined 8.9 per cent YoY to 7.3Mt, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). A total share of 42.9 per cent of domestic Portland and blended cement consumption in December 2022 was accounted for by the leading consuming states of Texas, Florida, California, Illinois and Georgia.The leading producing states in December were Texas, California, Florida, Missouri and Michigan and these accounted for 42.5 per cent of total US cement output.



Masonry cement shipments totalled an estimated 172,000t in December 2022, down 10.4 per cent YoY. The largest masonry cement markets in December 2022 were Florida, Texas, California, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. They accounted for 62.7 per cent of December shipments.



Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, fell 6.6 per cent to 6.6Mt in December 2022 when compared with the previous year’s equivalent period. Accounting for 49.2 per cent of December clinker output, the leading clinker-producing states in December 2022 were Texas, California, Missouri, Florida and Michigan.



Domestic clinker and cement production was supplemented with 1.8Mt of clinker and cement imports, up 11.9 per cent YoY.



January-December 2022

Full-year shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico, edged up to 110Mt when compared with the previous year, reports USGS. Masonry cement shipments in 2022 totalled approximately 2.5Mt, up 3.8 per cent YoY.



Clinker production in 2022 remained stable at 79.6Mt. In addition to domestic production, 26.6Mt of cement and clinker was imported, up 19.6 per cent YoY.

