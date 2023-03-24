Vietnamese cement market expands 16% in February

ICR Newsroom By 24 March 2023

Domestic cement dispatches in Vietnam increased by 16 per cent YoY to 4,080,321t in February 2023, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA).



Of this total, VICEM dispatched 1,220,896t, up nine per cent YoY, while other VNCA members saw their sales increased by 10 per cent YoY to 879,425t. VICEM’s domestic market share reached 30.5 per cent while other VNCA members achieved a 20.5 per cent total market share. Non-affiliated companies reported a 23 per cent surge in sales to 1,980,000t and now account for 49 per cent of domestic sales.



Total export sales declined by 18 per cent YoY to 3,030,449t in February 2023. Clinker exports were down by 46 per cent YoY to 1,359,330t while cement exports saw a 42 per cent YoY advance to 1,671,119t in February 2023.



Clinker exports have been largely carried out by non-affiliated companies, who accounted for 99 per cent of clinker export sales, or 1,339,830t in February 2023. There were no clinker exports by VICEM and the remaining one per cent of clinker exports were shipped by other VNCA members.



Non-affiliated companies accounted for 70 per cent of cement exports, or 1,164,665t in February 2023. VICEM, with a cement export share of 17 per cent, sold 312,847t of cement overseas, while other VNCA members exported 193,607t, or 13 per cent of total cement exports in February 2023.



January-February 2023

Cement sales in Vietnam declined 13 per cent YoY to 6.862Mt in the first two months of 2023. VICEM sales were down 16.3 per cent YoY to 2.093Mt while other VNCA members saw their sales drop by 17.6 per cent YoY to 1.409Mt. Non-VNCA members reported a 9.4 per cent fall in sales to 3.36Mt in the January-February 2023 period.



Export sales decline by 33 per cent YoY to 4.924Mt in the 2M23. Of this total, clinker sales were down 59 per cent YoY to 1.932Mt while cement sales saw a 12 per cent increase to 2.992Mt when compared with the 2M22.



In terms of clinker exports, VICEM did not export any clinker, but other VNCA members saw their clinker sales drop by 94 per cent to 19,500t. Non-affiliated companies reported a 53 per cent YoY drop in 2M23 clinker sales to 1.912Mt.



Cement exports by VICEM saw a 27 per cent YoY drop to 499,930t in the 2M23 while other VNCA members saw their cement exports increase by 107 per cent YoY to 384,178t. Non-VNCA members increased cement export sales in the 2M23 by 16 per cent YoY to 2.108Mt.

























