Mason City Cement invests in AF use

27 March 2023

Mason City Cement, part of Heidelberg Materials, is reportedly investing US$4-5m over the next few years to increase the alternative fuel utilisation rate at its plant to 50 per cent by 2026. Reserves for producing cement in North Iowa are believed to be able to sustain production for another 75-100 years, reports Globe Gazette.

Heidelberg Materials is looking to earn 50 per cent of its revenue from sustainable products by 2030, and has committed to reducing its CO 2 emissions by almost 50 per cent by 2030. David Perkins, vice president of government affairs and communications North America for Heidelberg Materials, said, “These are things we're doing voluntarily. We realise that the marketplace is starting to pull for this and we want to get out in front of this. Cement and concrete, you always hear those two terms, and sometimes they're used interchangeably. Cement is like flour to a cake, it holds everything together."

Although Mason City Cement has no plans currently to capture the carbon it produces, the company says that is not off the table in the future.





