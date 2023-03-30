JK Cement boosts capacity by 2Mta

30 March 2023

India's JK Cement has increased its cement production capacity by 2Mta. Its integrated Mangrol plant has expanded its capacity by 0.5Mta from 3.25Mta to 3.75Mta, while its integrated Muddapur works has increased its capacity from 3Mta to 3.5Mta. Its grinding unit at Jharli has seen its capacity advance from 1.5Mta to 2Mta, and the company’s Aligarh grinding plant has added 0.5Mta, taking its capacity from 1.5Mta to 2Mta.



These expansions form part of a proposed 5.5Mta expansion plan announced by the company in November 2022. With these latest additions, the company has increased its total cement production capacity to 20.67Mta (including 4Mta at wholly-owned subsidiary Jaykaycem (Central) Ltd.

