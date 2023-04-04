Pakistan cement dispatches down 24% YoY in March

Total cement dispatches (local sales and exports) in Pakistan fell 24 per cent YoY in March to 3.795Mt, according to the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA). Domestic sales were down 29 per cent YoY to 3.356Mt due to a continued slowdown in construction activities. Exports, meanwhile, saw a 48.5 per cent YoY increase in shipments in March to 438,433t, although for the July 2022-March 2023 period exports were down 35 per cent YoY, reports Dawn.

Over the 9MFY23, total cement dispatches declined 18 per cent to 33.6Mt, compared to 40.769Mt in the same period a year earlier. Domestic shipments fell from 36.126Mt to 30.564Mt over the same period, while exports contracted from 4.643Mt to 3.036Mt.

According to APCMA, construction activity in the northern and southern regions of Pakistan have slowed significantly in recent months, not only affecting the cement industry but also the local employment opportunities for those working in the construction sector.

