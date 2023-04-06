Holcim acquires Sivyer Logistics

06 April 2023

Holcim has acquired Sivyer Logistics, a leading producer of recycled construction and demolition waste (CDW) for the London construction market. Sivyer currently handles around 1Mta of materials, using state-of-the-art recycling and recovery technologies to recover over 500,000t of recycled aggregates and manufactured soils. The acquisition represents a further step toward driving circular construction to make cities more sustainable, according to Holcim.

Miljan Gutovic, region head Europe at Holcim, said, “Sivyer Logistics is an excellent addition to help us drive circular construction and reach our group target of recycling 10Mt of construction and demolition waste by 2025. I look forward to welcoming all employees of Sivyer Logistics and investing in our next era of growth together.”

Sivyer Logistics was founded in 1862. With six facilities across the capital, Sivyer Logistics’ services include waste management, vehicle logistics, manufactured soils, primary and recycled aggregates and ready-mix concrete.

