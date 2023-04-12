Stable US Portland and blended cement shipments in January

ICR Newsroom By 12 April 2023

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement (including imports) in the USA and Puerto Rico in January 2023 remained stable at 6.6Mt in January 2023, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Of the total blended cement volume, 2.1Mt or 95 per cent was Portland limestone cement (Type IL). Texas, Florida, California, Georgia and Arizona – the leading cement-consuming states – accounted for 46.7 per cent of the country’s off take. The leading producing states were Texas, Florida, California, Missouri and Alabama.



Masonry cement shipments totalled 188,000t in January 2023, up 7.6 per cent YoY with Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and California receiving 64.9 per cent of January sales.



US clinker production reached 5.6Mt in January 2023, slipping slightly from the year-ago period. The leading clinker-producing states were Texas, Missouri, Florida, California and Pennsylvania, accounting for 49 per cent of January output.



Imports of cement and clinker into the USA and Puerto Rico saw a 31.1 per cent jump YoY to 2.2Mt.

