Duraton Cement launches Bihar plant

14 April 2023

Duraton Cement has launched a new cement plant. The company has started a new 0.8Mta cement plant in Samastipur, Bihar, India.

Company Director, Karan Agarwal, said: "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Duraton Vement in Bihar. It marks a major milestone in our company's growth and expansion."

This is the company's second plant following the opening of the 1.5Mta Rajgarh cement plant in 2018, which was built by FLSmidth.

