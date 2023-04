BUA Cement revenue rises by 9.7% in 3M23

28 April 2023

Nigerian-based BUA Cement reported a revenue increase of 9.7 per cent to NGN106.9bn (US$232.2m) for the the three-month period ended March 2023 from NGN97bn in 3M22.

Operating profit dropped by 9.4 per cent to NGN38.4bn for the 3M22 from NGN42bn in 3M22. Profit before tax fell by 15.6 per cent to NGN35.5bn from NGN42bn in 3M22.

