CemNet.com » Cement News » Arabian Cement reports 17% drop in 1Q profit

Arabian Cement reports 17% drop in 1Q profit

Arabian Cement reports 17% drop in 1Q profit
By ICR Newsroom
16 May 2023


Arabian Cement Co posted a net profit after zakat and tax of SAR49.2m (US$13.1m) in the 1Q23, down 17.4 per YoY from SAR41.9m. It was 40.2 per cent higher QoQ when compared with SAR35.1m in the 4Q22.

The company’s sales declined 7.4 per cent YoY to SAR240.1m in the 1Q23 when compared with SAR259.3m in the equivalent period of the previous year, according to Mubasher.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Saudi Arabia Middle East Arabian Cement Co business results 