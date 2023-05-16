Arabian Cement reports 17% drop in 1Q profit

ICR Newsroom By 16 May 2023

Arabian Cement Co posted a net profit after zakat and tax of SAR49.2m (US$13.1m) in the 1Q23, down 17.4 per YoY from SAR41.9m. It was 40.2 per cent higher QoQ when compared with SAR35.1m in the 4Q22.



The company’s sales declined 7.4 per cent YoY to SAR240.1m in the 1Q23 when compared with SAR259.3m in the equivalent period of the previous year, according to Mubasher.

