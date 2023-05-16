Empresa Colombiana de Cementos appoints new MD

Empresa Colombiana de Cementos and its Alión brand have named Martha Patricia Quintero Valderrama as the company’s new managing director. She succeeds Juan Martínez Gilsanz, who will be leading the global business of aluminate cement for the Spanish cement producer.
Ms Quintero Valderrama has more than 25 years of experience in the building materials industry and has been Alión’s commercial director for the last five years. In her career she has worked for Holcim and Cementos Polpaico. She has a degree in civil engineering from the University of Cartagena, followed by post-graduate studies in Administration and Finance at EAN University as well as in Management and Marketing at the Technological University of the Caribbean.
