Nathdwara Cement commissions 0.8Mta of brownfield capacity

16 May 2023

Nathdwara Cement Ltd, UltraTech Cement’s wholly owned subsidiary has commissioned 0.8Mta of brownfield cement capacity at Neem Ka Thana, Rajasthan, India.

The company along with its subsidiary now has 17.05Mta grey cement capacity in the state of Rajasthan and its total grey cement manufacturing capacity, including that of Nathdwara Cement, now stands at 129.95Mta in India.

