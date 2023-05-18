Sagar Cements to commission new clinker line

18 May 2023

Sagar Cements plans to commission its new clinker line at Andhra Cements Ltd (ACL) during the current quarter. This forms part of an INR4580m (US$55.6m) investment programme by Sagar Cements to upgrade Andhra Cements’ capacities from 1.65Mta to 2.3Mta of clinker and from 1.8Mta to 3Mta of cement. The full upgrade programme is due to complete in the 2HFY24-25, according to The Hindu. According to Sagar Cements, it is expecting an incremental 1Mta from Andhra Cements in FY23-24.

Sagar Cements acquired ACL in February 2023 for INR9220m, including its 1Mta Durga works and 0.6Mta Visaka plant. The deal was seen as a chance to not only boost Sagar Cement’s cement production capacity, which stood at 5.75Mta but also expand its presence across India.

Published under