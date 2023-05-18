Cement sales in Chile fall 10% in March

ICR Newsroom By 18 May 2023

Chile’s cement market contracted by 10.3 per cent YoY to 328,003t in March 2023 from 365,8926t in March 2022, according to the country’s construction chamber, CChC.



In the January-March 2023 period sales were down 10.3 per cent to 926,061t from 1,032,001t in the first quarter of 2022.

