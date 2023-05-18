CemNet.com » Cement News » Cement sales in Chile fall 10% in March

Cement sales in Chile fall 10% in March

Cement sales in Chile fall 10% in March
By ICR Newsroom
18 May 2023


Chile’s cement market contracted by 10.3 per cent YoY to 328,003t in March 2023 from 365,8926t in March 2022, according to the country’s construction chamber, CChC.

In the January-March 2023 period sales were down 10.3 per cent to 926,061t from 1,032,001t in the first quarter of 2022.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Chile South America Consumption CCHC 