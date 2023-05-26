Vietnam cement sales down 14% in April 2023

ICR Newsroom By 26 May 2023

Cement sales in Vietnam saw a 14 per cent YoY decline to 5,621,586t in April 2023, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total, VICEM sales fell by 14 per cent to 1,834,092t while other VNCA members reported a 28 per cent drop in aggregate sales to 1,077,494t. Non-members saw an eight per cent YoY decrease in sales to 2,710,000t in April 2023.



Exports were down 22 per cent YoY to 2,542,040t in April 2023. The drop was steeper for clinker, of which exports fell by 47 per cent YoY to 689,706t. Cement exports contracted by five per cent to 1,852,334t in April 2023 when compared with April 2022.



January-April 2023

In the first four months of 2023, domestic cement sales decreased by 16 per cent to 18.645Mt when compared with the 4M22. VICEM reported a 16.2 per cent YoY fall to 6.031Mt in the 4M23. Other VNCA members saw sales decline by 25 per cent YoY to 3.704Mt while sales of non-members were down by 10.5 per cent YoY to 8.91Mt in the January-April period.



Export sales fell by 24 per cent YoY to 10.384Mt in the 4M23. Clinker exports decreased by 49 per cent YoY to 3.978Mt in the period, while cement exports saw a nine per cent advance to 6.407Mt in the 4M23.

Published under