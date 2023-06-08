Aggregate Industries appoints new plant manager

08 June 2023

UK-based Aggregate Industries, which is part of the Holcim Group, has appointed Thierry Davila as plant manager at its Cauldon works in Staffordshire. Mr Davila has over 27 years’ experience in the cement industry, including almost 20 as part of the Holcim Group. Having worked on Cauldon projects since November 2021 in his previous role with Holcim, Mr Davila has made a full-time move to the UK to focus on strategic operations within the business. He will also focus on implementing the business’ decarbonisation strategy alongside developing team expertise, employee engagement and investing in people to support the business in its future focus.

Commenting on his appointment, he said, “I’m thrilled to continue my career with Holcim and Aggregate Industries here in the UK. I’m looking forward to working together with the team to drive transformative change within the business and to enhance our position as one of the UK’s leading cement manufacturing plants.”

Dragan Maksimovic, CEO at Aggregate Industries, added, “Thierry brings an enormous amount of global experience of the cement industry to Cauldon. Having been part of the Holcim Group for almost 20 years, I am confident in Thierry’s ability to drive the business forward and meet the demands of an ever-changing market. I would like to congratulate Thierry on his new appointment, and I look forward to working with him in the coming months.”

