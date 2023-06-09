Compagnie des Ciments Belges upgrades Gaurain plant

09 June 2023

Belgium-based Compagnie des Ciments Belges SA (CCB), part of Cementir Holding, is upgrading Kiln 4 at its Gaurain plant. Clinker production capacity will be increased from 4400-4500tpd to 5000tpd through the installation of a newd calciner, modified preheater cyclones, a new ID fan, capacity extension of the main process filter, and a complete new clinker cooler with new kiln hood. The project is being carried out by Dal Technics International.

The upgrade will raise the alternative fuel (AF) thermal substitution rate (TSR) from 32 per cent to 80 per cent, with excess volatile chlorines being removed from the system with the help of a bypass unit, designed to allow discharge of the bypass dust and to transport the required amount to the existing cement grinding unit. A new AF storage, handling, dosing and feeding system will also be installed. According to the company, the project also includes a new selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR) system and lime hydrate injection to avoid NO x and HCI emissions.

Published under