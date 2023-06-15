Lafarge Africa appoints new CEO

Mr Lolu Alade-Akinyemi has been appointed group managing director/chief executive officer (GMD/CEO) of Lafarge Africa (part of Holcim) with effect from 1 July 2023.

Prior to this appointment, Mr Alade-Akinyemi was the company’s CFO and the supply chain director. He was appointed an executive director to the board on 8 April 2020. He has over 20 years of cross-functional experience in finance, supply chain, business development, and sales. According to the company, Mr Alade-Akinyemi is a seasoned business executive with multifaceted international experience and accomplishments in turnaround situations, transforming processes to improve business performance, fostering growth in challenging business environments, and profit and loss oversight.

Prior to joining Lafarge in 2014, he was finance director at PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc for four years and also worked at the Coca-Cola Co for 16 years across the UK, Belgium, Ghana and Nigeria, responsible for finance, business development, supply chain and sales. He started his career as a trainee at ExxonMobil. Mr Lolu Alade-Akinyemi is a certified accountant and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Essex and an MBA from the Edinburgh Business School, UK.





