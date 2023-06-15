Chile’s cement market contracts 4% in April

ICR Newsroom By 15 June 2023

Cement dispatches in Chile declined 4.2 per cent YoY to 299,858t in April 2023 from 313,101t in April 2022, according to the country’s construction chamber, CChC.



In the January-April 2023 period cement sales were down 8.9 per cent YoY to 1,225,919t from 1,345,102t in the 4M22.

