Shree Digvijay halts production due to cyclone

19 June 2023

Shree Digvijay Cement Co has reportedly halted production at its 1.2Mta Digvijaygram integrated plant in Gujarat, India, due to a cyclone. Tropical cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in India’s western Gujarat state last Friday, bringing with it winds of 100kmph. Rainfall of up to 25cm is expected. The plant, which is located in the Jamnagar District, has a 0.96Mta clinker production capacity.

