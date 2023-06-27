Aggregate Industries debuts London's first electric concrete mixer

27 June 2023

Aggregate Industries (part of Holcim) has announced the launch of London’s first electric-powered concrete mixer. The state-of-the-art 26t mixer will serve the company’s London Concrete arm, supplying essential ready-mix concrete materials across the capital. Expected to be put to immediate use, the custom-built Renault Trucks vehicle will constitute the second operational electric mixer truck in the UK and the first of its kind operating in London.

The launch is the result of a partnership between Aggregate Industries, Renault Trucks and McPhee Mixers (part of TVS Interfleet) based in Motherwell, Scotland, which was responsible for building the electric mixer. It also features a fully-integrated and state-of-the-art DVS-compliant connected camera and safety system, which was developed and installed by Fleet Focus.

Ideally placed to leverage London’s low and ultra-low emissions zones, the Renault Trucks E-Tech D Wide will have zero-emissions and a battery life of up to 10h, according to Aggregate Industries. It will be used to deliver the company's ECOPact range of green concrete solutions that offer up to 70 per cent carbon reductions compared to standard (CEM I) concrete, and Dynamax, a high-performance concrete which enables eco-balance via reduced material requirement.

“Our distribution network is one of the largest in UK construction and will play an important focus in our efforts toward net zero. I’m therefore incredibly excited that we are able to lead the way in electric concrete mixer innovation and distribute our green construction solutions to customers across the capital with virtually zero footprint,” commented Kirstin McCarthy, sustainability director at Aggregate Industries.

“Sustainability is an increasingly important specification consideration for our customers who want to know about how the product was made, where, its lifecycle value and carbon footprint. Having this truck is a crucial next step in this, enabling us to distribute to customers all across London with the absolutely minimum environmental impact. We are incredibly proud to have been chosen to deploy this zero emission mixer for the first time and can’t wait to try it out in our busy operation,” added Daniel King, director, London Concrete.

