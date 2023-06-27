Lafarge Africa launches Eco Label

27 June 2023

Lafarge Africa Plc (part of Holcim) has announced the launch of its Eco Label branding to help communicate the environmental benefits of its sustainable building solutions and build on the company’s net zero pledge. Eco Label represents a broad range of green cements for high performance, sustainability and circular construction, says the cement producer,

Lafarge’s UniCem brand, which contributes about 23 per cent of the company’s entire volume, is now eco-friendly. Products that are certified to be eco-friendly have a lower than 30 per cent carbon footprint compared to the local industry standard. Through the production of this eco-friendly cement, Lafarge’s end-users have the opportunity to make greener choices and accelerate the country’s carbon reduction journey in the manufacturing sector, according to the company.

“Lafarge Africa is proud to be the first local cement manufacturer of eco-friendly cement to the Nigerian market. With the rollout of this Eco brand, we are accelerating the transition to more sustainable building materials for greener construction,” said Khaled El Dokani, country chief executive officer, Lafarge Africa Plc. “We are proud of turning our net zero pledge into action with our broad range of green building solutions. The Eco Label is a key milestone on this journey, confirming our group’s commitment to leading the way in sustainability and innovation.”

