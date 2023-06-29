CemNet.com » Cement News » Cahya Mata adds new clinker line

Cahya Mata adds new clinker line

Cahya Mata adds new clinker line
29 June 2023


Malaysian cement producer Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd has been given approval to build a 1.9Mta clinker line in Kuching, Sarawak. The MYR750m (US$160.6m) line will have a production capacity of 6000tpd and is expected to take 36 months to complete, reports The Star.

The company currently runs 2.75Mta of cement capacity, sufficient to meet Sarawak’s demand of ~1.5Mta. However, the construction of Indonesia’s new capital city Nusantara is expected to see demand in the region reach 21Mta over the next 20 years. 

 

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Cahya Mata Sarawak Malaysia Indonesia South Asia 