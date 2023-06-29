Cahya Mata adds new clinker line

Malaysian cement producer Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd has been given approval to build a 1.9Mta clinker line in Kuching, Sarawak. The MYR750m (US$160.6m) line will have a production capacity of 6000tpd and is expected to take 36 months to complete, reports The Star.

The company currently runs 2.75Mta of cement capacity, sufficient to meet Sarawak’s demand of ~1.5Mta. However, the construction of Indonesia’s new capital city Nusantara is expected to see demand in the region reach 21Mta over the next 20 years.

