Spain’s cement demand up 1% in May

ICR Newsroom By 29 June 2023

Cement consumption in Spain has edged up 0.7 per cent YoY to 1,348,525t in May 2023, according the country’s cement association, Oficemen.



In the first five months of 2023, the domestic market expanded by 1.2 per cent to 6,215,016t when compared with the 5M22.



“The advancement of the general elections to July 23, when there are still local and regional governments in the constitution phase, probably adds uncertainty and slows down decision-making at the business level. These types of scenarios affect not only the bidding and execution of public works, but also the evolution of private construction. In this context, it would not be strange if we were to witness more months with flat growth until September, as happened in May”, explains Aniceto Zaragoza, general director of Oficemen.



Exports of cement and clinker declined 21 per cent YoY to 446,254t in May, said Oficemen. In the January-May 2023 period exports were down 7.1 per cent YoY to 2,289,234t

