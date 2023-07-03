Shree Cement commissions Purulia plant

Shree Cement announced the completion of its INR5.5bn greenfield cement plant in Purulia, Bengal, India.



The 3Mta cement plant is its first production facility in Bengal and has started trial production on 30 June 2023. Entirely financed by internal acrruals, the Purulia works will serve the growing cement demand in Bengal and Jharkand markets, according to Neeraj Akhouri, Shree Cement’s MD.



The project has increased the company’s cement capacity to approximately 50Mta across 15 plants. In the next few years, Shree Cement plans to expand its capacity to over 80Mta.

