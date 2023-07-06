Morocco’s cement market contracts 14% in June

ICR Newsroom By 06 July 2023

Total cement deliveries byAPC members Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc declined 14.4 per cent YoY to 1,052,975t in June 2023 from 1,229,937t in June 2022, reported the country’s Ministry of National Territory Planning, Land Planing, Housing and City Policy, based on APC data.

Construction companies reported a 30.6 per cent YoY drop in offtake to 38,702t in June 2023 while the retail sector saw sales fall by 17 per cent YoY to 610,166t. Deliveries to the infrastructure segment were down 10.6 per cent YoY to 55,682t and sales to the ready-mix sector decreased by 8.1 per cent YoY to 244,651. The prefabricated segment reported the smallest decline at 6.1 per cent to 103,774t.



January-June 2023

Total cement deliveries by APC members in the first half of 2023 slipped by 4.6 per cent YoY to 6.206Mt from 6.506Mt in the 1H22.

Of this total, the retail sector represented the largest share with deliveries of 3.766Mt in the 1H23, down 5.2 per cent YoY. The ready-mix concrete market reported a 3.7 per cent decrease to 1.274Mt in the January-June 2023 period when compared with the equivalent period of the previous year. Deliveries to the prefabricated market slipped 2.2 per cent YoY to 0.601Mt while offtake in the infrastructure segment was the only market to report a YoY increase – 5.9 per cent to 0.318Mt – in the 1H23. Morocco’s construction companies reduced their custom by 16.6 per cent YoY to 0.248Mt.

Published under