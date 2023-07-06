Lafarge Africa's Roadcem gets government approval in Nigeria

06 July 2023

Lafarge Africa’s road cement brand Roadcem has been approved for use by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Nigeria. The product which is environmentally friendly increases the strength and bearing capacity of roads, reduces the thickness of the pavement structure, and modifies the chemical and mineral structure of soil materials.

In Nigeria there is high variability in the quality of soil across the country. The use of traditional methods of excavating, placing and compacting soil makes it challenging to achieve uniform quality. With Roadcem, Lafarge Africa, which is part of Holcim, has provided a soil stabilisation product that helps to improve the characteristics of soils before they are used for the base, sub-base or sub-grade construction. According to the company, the product has proven to be very effective on several projects and ensures sub-base/base improvement, less breakdown of the road, long-term durability, and cost savings.

RoadCem is produced by inter-grinding cement clinker with a controlled amount of limestone and chemical additives. It provides better volume stability by controlling swell and shrinkage, and providing better durability while allowing the stabilised layer to achieve long-term strength.

Osita Ezedozie, director of highways at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Nigeria, said, “Following the improved performance observed from the tests, pilot study and evaluation of Roadcem over ordinary Portland cement in soil (sharp sand) stabilisation, approval has been granted for the introduction and use of Roadcem for stabilisation of soil (sharp sand) in highway pavement sub-base course construction. At five per cent Roadcem content, the stabilised sharp sand complies with all the specification requirements for a sub-base course and also achieves higher stability at a lower cost than stabilisation with ordinary Portland cement.”

