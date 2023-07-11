Colombian cement consumption up 2% in May

ICR Newsroom By 11 July 2023

Colombia’s cement market expanded by 2.1 per cent YoY to 1.126Mt in May 2023 from 1.104Mt in May 2022, according to DANE, the country’s statistics office.



Sales to ready-mix concrete companies were up 5.8 per cent YoY while retail sales increased by 5.3 per cent YoY in May 2023. However, off-take by construction companies and contractors declined by 12.6 per cent in May 2023 when compared with the year-ago period.



Domestic cement production slipped by 1.1 per cent to 1.237Mt in may 2023 when compared with 1.251Mt in May 2022.



January-May 2023

In the January-May 2023 period cement demand contracted by 4.6 per cent to 5.264Mt from 5.521Mt in the 5M22.



Ready-mix concrete companies saw sales expand by 3.3 per cent YoY in the January-May 2023 period. The retail sector showed 5.3 per cent YoY decline in the 5M23. Sales to construction companies and contractors fell by 15.7 per cent in the 5M23 when compared with the year-ago period.



Cement production was down 3.6 per cent YoY to 5.769Mt in het five-month period from 5.982Mt in the 5M22.

Published under