Chile’s cement demand contracts 4% in May 2023

ICR Newsroom By 11 July 2023

Chilean cement dispatches declined 3.5 per cent YoY to 318,599t in May 2023 from 330,114t in May 2022, according to the national construction chamber, CChC. However, when compared with April 2023, cement demand increased by 6.2 per cent.



In the first five months of 2023, dispatches decreased by 7.8 per cent to 1,544,518t from 1,675,216t in the 5M22.

Published under