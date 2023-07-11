CemNet.com » Cement News » Chile’s cement demand contracts 4% in May 2023

Chile’s cement demand contracts 4% in May 2023

Chile’s cement demand contracts 4% in May 2023
By ICR Newsroom
11 July 2023


Chilean cement dispatches declined 3.5 per cent YoY to 318,599t in May 2023 from 330,114t in May 2022, according to the national construction chamber, CChC. However, when compared with April 2023, cement demand increased by 6.2 per cent.

In the first five months of 2023, dispatches decreased by 7.8 per cent to 1,544,518t from 1,675,216t in the 5M22.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Chile South America Consumption CCHC 