US/Puerto Rican Portland and blended shipments drop 7% in April

ICR Newsroom By 13 July 2023

Portland and blended cement shipments, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico declined by 6.7 per cent YoY to 8.5Mt in April 2023, reports the US Geological Survey (USGS). Of the total blended cement volume, 3.2Mt (96 per cent) was Portland limestone cement (Type IL). The largest state markets for Portland and blended cement in April 2023 were Texas, California, Florida, Georgia and Arizona, which together accounted for 40.9 per cent of total cement consumption. The leading producing states for Portland and blended cement in April 2023 were Texas, California, Missouri, Florida and Alabama.



Masonry cement shipments were down 9.4 per cent to 189,000t in April 2023 when compared with April 2022. The leading masonry cement consuming states were Florida, Texas, North Carolina, California, Tennessee and Georgia. They accounted for 59.8 per cent of April 2023 shipments.



US clinker production (excluding Puerto Rico) decreased 11.3 per cent YoY to 5.9Mt in April 2023.



Clinker and cement imports, including Puerto Rico, increased 6.6 per cent to 2.2Mt in April 2023 when compared with April 2022.



January-April 2023

Shipments of Portland and blended cement in the first four months of 2023 saw a 4.4 per cent drop to 30.4Mt when compared with the same period of the prior year, according to the USGS. Masonry cement shipments remained stable YoY at 777,000t in the 4M23.



US clinker production in the January-April 2023 period declined 3.9 per cent YoY to 22.2Mt. The largest volumes of clinker were produced in Texas, Missouri, California, Alabama and Florida.



Cement and clinker imports in the 4M23 advanced 9.3 per cent to 8Mt when compared with the 4M22.

