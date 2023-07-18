Carthage Cement advances 1H turnover by 24%

Tunisia-based Carthage Cement increased its turnover by 24 per cent YoY to TND208.546m (US$68.92m) in the first half of 2023, according to information on the Tunis Stock Exchange.
The improvement of the company’s results is attributed to a jump in 1H cement sales with local sales increasing by 25 per cent YoY to TND158.822m and exports by 19 per cent to TND31.284m.
In addition, the company’s aggregate sales advanced by 38 per cent YoY to TND11.227m.
Tunisia-based Carthage Cement increased its turnover by 24 per cent YoY to TND208.546m (US$68.92m) in the first half of 2023, according to information on the Tunis Stock Exchange.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email