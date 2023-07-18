Carthage Cement advances 1H turnover by 24%

ICR Newsroom By 18 July 2023

Tunisia-based Carthage Cement increased its turnover by 24 per cent YoY to TND208.546m (US$68.92m) in the first half of 2023, according to information on the Tunis Stock Exchange.



The improvement of the company’s results is attributed to a jump in 1H cement sales with local sales increasing by 25 per cent YoY to TND158.822m and exports by 19 per cent to TND31.284m.



In addition, the company’s aggregate sales advanced by 38 per cent YoY to TND11.227m.

