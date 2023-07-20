CEMEX celebrates 25 years of Patrimonio Hoy

Patrimonio Hoy, the flagship of CEMEX’s social impact strategy, celebrated 25 years of transforming people's lives on 19 July, 2023. Launched in Mexico in 1998, the programme aims to provide access to “dignified, resilient housing” by offering expert building advice, access to micro financing, and building materials.

By the end of 2022, the Patrimonio Hoy programme had benefitted 650,000 families, representing over 3m people. According to the company, it was “born from a deep understanding of a traditionally under-served market segment at the bottom of the socioeconomic pyramid.”

“Patrimonio Hoy leverages our construction expertise and our unmatched logistics and last-mile distribution network to help people achieve their dream of living in a safe and suitable home,” said Fernando A González, CEO of CEMEX. “As the world works to address the climate crisis, we must also take action today to build climate resilience and mitigate the effects that are already being felt. People’s homes should be safe shelters where families can thrive. Patrimonio Hoy is making that happen through a unique combination of financing, expert advisory, and high-quality building materials.”

Patrimonio Hoy is enabled by a national network of over 200 promoters, mainly women, who know the local market and work with members of the community. The Construrama network of over 2300 hardware stores also plays a key role, as many of them provide information on the program and support in material delivery. Patrimonio Hoy also provides access to architects and technical advisors, experts that are not usually within reach for people at lower socioeconomic levels, says CEMEX.





