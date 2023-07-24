Cement sales in Vietnam down 22% in June

ICR Newsroom By 24 July 2023

Cement sales in Vietnam declined 22 per cent YoY to 4.789Mt in June 2023, according to the Vietnam National Cement Association (VNCA). Of this total, 1.420Mt was sold by VICEM, which saw its sales fall by 26 per cent. Other VNCA members sold a combined 0.991Mt, down 28 per cent YoY while non-VNCA members sold 2.378Mt, down 17 per cent YoY.



Total exports in June 2023 increased by 97 per cent YoY to 2.705Mt, of which 1.884Mt were cement exports, up 60 per cent YoY. Clinker exports in June 2023 more than tripled to 0.821Mt when compared with June 2022. VNCA members, including VICEM, did not export any clinker in June 2023 with all clinker exports carried out by non-VNCA members. Non-VNCA members also exported 1.442Mt of cement in June 2023, up 52 per cent YoY. VICEM exported 0.196Mt of cement, up 48 per cent YoY, while other VNCA members exported 0.246Mt, up 149 per cent YoY.



January-June 2023

In the first half of 2023, cement sales in Vietnam were down 21 per cent YoY to 28.476Mt. VICEM reported a 18.3 per cent drop in domestic sales to 9.056Mt in the January-June 2023 period while other VNCA members saw sales fall by 37.7 per cent to 5.732Mt. Non-VNCA members reported a 12.4 per cent decline in sales to 13.688Mt.



In terms of total exports, 15.723Mt of cement and clinker were shipped overseas in the 1H23, representing a six per cent YoY decrease. Cement exports saw a 25 per cent increase to 10.265Mt in the 1H23 when compared with the year-ago period while clinker exports fell by 35 per cent YoY to 5.458Mt.



On a company level, non-VNCA members increased their cement exports by 29 per cent YoY to 7.645Mt but saw clinker exports fall by 27 per cent YoY to 5.377Mt in the first six months of 2023. VICEM exported 1.496Mt of cement, down 12 per cent YoY, and 0.055Mt of clinker, down 87 per cent YoY. Other VNCA members exported 1.124Mt of cement (+89 per cent YoY) and 0.027Mt of clinker (-96 per cent YoY).







