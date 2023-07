BUA Cement posts 1H23 revenue of NGN221bn

31 July 2023

BUA Cement of Nigeria reported revenue of NGN221,067m (US$284.9m) in the 1H23, up 17.2 per cent from the NGN188,562m recorded in the 1H22.

Operating profits totalled NGN86,940m in the 1H23, up 11.8 per cent from NGN77,737m in the 1H22. Profit before tax amounted to NGN76,425m, up from NGN77,378m in the 1H22. Profit after tax totalled NGN63,616m, a rise of 3.7 per cent from the NGN61,364m seen in the 1H22.

