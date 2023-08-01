US/Puerto Rico Portland and cement shipments up 4% in May

Portland and blended cement shipments, including imports in the USA and Puerto Rico, in May 2023 advanced 4.3 per cent YoY to 10.1Mt. Of the total blended volume, 4.1Mt, or 96 per cent, was Portland limestone cement (Type IL). The leading cement-consuming states were Texas, California, Florida, Georgia and Ohio, who received a total 38.2 per cent share of May shipments. The leading cement-producing states were Texas, Missouri, California, Michigan and Florida. They accounted for 40.1 per cent of total cement production.



Masonry cement shipments also decreased slightly, to 216,000t, in May 2023 when compared with May 2022. The leading masonry cement markets were Florida, Texas, Florida, California, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee, which together accounted for 62.3 per cent of May shipments.



US clinker production increased 4.3 per cent to 7.3Mt in May 2023 when compared with May 2022.



Cement and clinker imports into the US, including Puerto Rico, increased by 3.4 per cent YoY to 2.6Mt in May 2023.





January-May 2023

Portland and blended cement shipments for the first five months of 2023 slipped to 40.5Mt, when compared with the 5M22. Masonry cement shipments remained stable at 993,000t in the 5M23.



US clinker production decreased slightly to 29.5Mt in May 2023. Missouri, Texas, California, Florida and Alabama were the key clinker-producing states.



Cement and clinker imports increased 7.8 per cent YoY to 10.5Mt.







