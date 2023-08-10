Argentina’s cement market contracts 7% in July

ICR Newsroom By 10 August 2023

Cement demand in Argentina declined by 6.9 per cent to 1,067,680t in July 2023 when compared with July 2022, when demand reached 1,146,900t, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. All cement supplied was produced by domestic producers – there were no imports.



Total production by Argentine producers fell 7.2 per cent YoY to 1,069,493t in July 2023, down from 1,152,412t in July 2022. Of this total, 1814t were exported in July 2023, representing a 67.1 per cent decline when compared with exports of 5512t in July 2022.



January-July 2023

In the first seven months of 2023, Argentine cement consumption slipped by 0.3 per cent YoY to 7.217Mt from 7.241Mt in the 7M22. No imports were reported.



Domestic output declined by 0.7 per cent YoY to 7.249Mt in the January-July 2023 period when compared with 7.304Mt in the year-ago period.







Published under