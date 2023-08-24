CemNet.com » Cement News » Construction of Lebap expansion completed

Construction of Lebap expansion completed

By ICR Newsroom
24 August 2023


The construction of the second phase of Turkmen Cement's Lebap cement plant in Koytendag, Turkmenistan, has been completed, reports Trend News Agency. The 1Mta expansion was carried out by Turkmen Enjam.

The modernisation project began in the summer of 2020 following authorisation by the Ministry of Industry and Construction. The plant’s commissioning is planned for the end of September 2023.

