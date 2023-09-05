PPC appoints new CEO

ICR Newsroom By 05 September 2023

South Africa-based cement producer PPC has appointed Matias Cardarelli as its new CEO.



Mr Cardelli was employed previously as CEO and chairperson of Natal Portland Cement, part of Intercement, in the last five years. Prior he also held posts at Amreyah Cement in Egypt and Yguazú Cementos in Paraguay.



In addition, following the onset of COVID-19 and a new entrant int he Mozambican cement market, his portfolio had been expanded to include Cimentos de Mozambique, where he successfully implemented an operational and commercial plan to return the company to profitability.



Mr Cardarelli succeeds Roland van Wijnen, whose contract expired on 31 August but was extended to 31 December to help in the hand-over and transition.







Published under