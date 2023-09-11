Bangladesh posts 79% cement export revenue growth in July and August 2023

Bangladesh has recorded 78.8 per cent YoY growth in cement export revenue to US$2.95m in the first two months of FY23-24 (July-August 2023) from US$1.65m earned in the same months of the previous year, according to the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). This figure includes minor amounts of salt, stone and related products. The target of US$2.26m for two months was also surpassed by 30.5 per cent YoY.

Bangladesh had set a higher target export revenue of US$15m for FY23-24 against US$13.66m earned in FY22-23. Experts reported that the encouraging trend of July 2023 would lead to the target. Generally, most cement exports from Bangladesh are shipped to India, particularly from the northeastern states of Bangladesh. Other popular destinations include Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

In the first two months of FY23-24, Bangladesh saw total export revenue of all merchandise of US$9.37bn, up 9.1 per cent YoY. The full-year target stands at US$62bn.

