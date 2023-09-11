Kyrgyz cement output increases to 1.7Mt

Cement production in Kyrgyzstan has increased to 1.701Mt in the January-July 2023 period, according to the country’s National Statistical Committee. Of this total, 321,800t were produced in July 2023.
When compared with an output of 1.5Mt in the 7M22, this represents an increase of 13.4 per cent YoY.
Cement production in Kyrgyzstan has increased to 1.701Mt in the January-July 2023 period, according to the country’s National Statistical Committee. Of this total, 321,800t were produced in July 2023.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email