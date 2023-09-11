Kyrgyz cement output increases to 1.7Mt

ICR Newsroom By 11 September 2023

Cement production in Kyrgyzstan has increased to 1.701Mt in the January-July 2023 period, according to the country’s National Statistical Committee. Of this total, 321,800t were produced in July 2023.



When compared with an output of 1.5Mt in the 7M22, this represents an increase of 13.4 per cent YoY.

Published under