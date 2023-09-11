Adbri enters into bauxite supply agreement with ABx

11 September 2023

ABx Group has entered into a five-year supply agreement with Adelaide Brighton Cement (ABCL), a subsidiary of Adbri, to provide cement-grade bauxite to ABCL’s Birkenhead cement plant in South Australia. The agreement includes the delivery of 90,000-120,000t of bauxite over a five-year period, with the potential for extension, from ABx’s DL130 project in northern Tasmania, reports The Market Herald.

“This five-year agreement with ABCL for the supply of cement-grade bauxite from our DL130 bauxite project represents a significant milestone for ABx and endorses the suitability of our bauxite for the broader cement industry,” said Mark Cooksey, CEO and MD at ABx.

ABx’s mine lease application for DL130 is currently in progress and is expected to be ready for its first bauxite shipment in the 1Q24.

