Oficemen elects Alan Svaiter as new president

ICR Newsroom By 14 September 2023

Alan Svaiter, CEO of Votorantim Cimentos Spain, has been unanimously elected as president of Oficemen.



He will lead the proposals and initiatives of the Spanish cement industry to support its recovery and its climate neutrality objectives.



"I assume with enthusiasm and great responsibility the presidency of Oficemen at such a crucial and transformative moment for the cement industry," said Mr Svaiter in his first statements following his appointment.



Mr Svaiter succeeds José Manuel Cascajero, president of CEMEX Spain, who held the post since September 2021.

