CemNet.com » Cement News » Chile’s dispatches increase 1% in July

Chile’s dispatches increase 1% in July

Chile’s dispatches increase 1% in July
By ICR Newsroom
14 September 2023


Cement dispatches in Chile were up by 1.4 per cent YoY to 280,545t in July 2023 from 276,554t in July 2022, says the Chilean construction chamber, CChC.

However, in the January-July 2023 period, the country’s cement market contracted by 7.6 per cent YoY to 2.079Mt from 2.249Mt in the first seven months of 2022.

